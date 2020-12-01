Aaron Finch admitted that Australia's top-order will miss the services of star opener David Warner in the rest of limited-overs leg. However, he named a number of players who can replace the senior batsman in the third ODI against India. Notably, Warner has been ruled out of the remaining white-ball matches due to a groin injury he sustained during the second ODI.

Information Finch cites three potential replacements for the opening slot

Finch termed wicket-keeper-batsmen Alex Carey and Matthew Wade, and middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne, as the potential options who can replace Warner in the third ODI. He said one of the three players could be tried at the top.

Options 'We have got a few options', says Finch

Finch stated there is room for experiment as Australia already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-ODI series. "We have not picked a team yet, but we have got a few options. Whether we go Wadey in the side or Marnus comes up and opens the batting, Alex Carey has done a lot of it in the past," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

Labuschagne Labuschagne ready to open in Warner's absence

Interestingly, Labuschagne, who plays in the middle-order, has already offered to open the innings in Warner's absence. In recent times, the 26-year-old has replicated his Test form in One-Day Internationals as well. He looked in terrific touch during the second ODI against India, scoring a well-compiled 70. It will be interesting to see if he gets promoted up the order.

Others Short, Wade and Carey also in contention

D'Arcy Short has been been roped in as Warner's cover for the white-ball leg. He has been training with the Australian squad since flying over from Perth to avoid confinement due to border closures. Meanwhile, Carey, who is the mainstay wicket-keeper for Australia in limited-overs cricket, could also open. Besides, his compatriot Wade played his last ODI in January 2020, against New Zealand.

Series Will India bounce back in the final ODI?