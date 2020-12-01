Gameweek 10 of the Premier League 2020-21 season produced some crucial results as the table gained impetus. Tottenham and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw as Liverpool were held by Brighton. Manchester City were terrific against Burnley, with Manchester United earning a comeback win. Problems mounted for Arsenal after a disappointing home defeat. Here we present the key takeaways.

Arsenal Problems mount for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

Arsenal's league position of 14th after 10 games is a cause of concern for manager Mikel Arteta. Against Wolves at home, the Gunners were once again slow and lacked creativity in the final third. Arsenal's show resulted in a third successive defeat at home and the fluency in attack has gone missing. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dismal on the night and looked absent upfront.

Man United Cavani is crucial for Manchester United

Edinson Cavani could be a crucial figure at Manchester United. The veteran forward came on as a second half substitute against Southampton and was involved in three goals (2G 1A). His sensibility and desire inside the box deserve praise. Cavani is a poacher and was difficult to defend against. With years of experience and a bagful of goals, Cavani shows he can be influential.

Duo Everton's early promise broken, Leicester show inconsistency

Everton promised aplenty as the season started, picking up 13 points from the first five games. However, with just one win from their last five matches, the Toffees have fallen flat. The 1-0 defeat against Leeds United was another blow. Meanwhile, Leicester City suffered their fourth defeat and a second successive one this season. Brendan Rodgers' side have lacked the desired consistency.

Trio Promoted trio seal crucial wins

Championship winners Leeds United led the way after bossing the show against Everton. Their finesse in attack and the fluidity have been a highlight this season. For Fulham, it was an important result against Leicester. They moved to 17th after winning just their second game. Fellow sufferers West Brom eked out a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Sheffield United to gain some breathing space.