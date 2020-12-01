Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 03:00 pm
Written byParth Dhall
In yet another blow, three more members of the Pakistan cricket touring party in New Zealand have tested positive for COVID-19.
This takes the tally of COVID-positive members to 10.
As per reports, as many as 46 members of the contingent were tested on Monday, with seven of them having returned positive earlier.
Here is more on the same.
According to health authorities, a total of 42 members of the Pakistan contingent returned negative on Monday. Meanwhile, three of them were under investigation "to determine whether they are historical cases" with one result being pending.
Earlier, seven cricketers tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, which put the tour in doubt.
The Pakistanis have already received a warning from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for not sticking to the COVID-19 guidelines, during the quarantine period.
They have been confined to their rooms after permission to train while in isolation was revoked by New Zealand authorities.
The Pakistan team landed in Auckland on a chartered flight with special permission obtained from the New Zealand government.
After that, they began their 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch.
While six Pakistan players turned out to be COVID-positive upon landing in New Zealand, one contracted it later.
However, the PCB claimed there were no positive tests in the squad that flew from Lahore, initially.
Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan addressed the players after the New Zealand cricket board reported breach of COVID-19 protocols.
He advised the players to adhere to guidelines during the mandatory quarantine period.
The PCB CEO had to intervene as the New Zealand government clarified that the Pakistan squad could be deported with another breach of protocols.
It remains to be seen if the bilateral series goes ahead with rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Pakistani camp.
As per the official schedule, the tour will officially kick-off with the three-match T20I series on December 18.
The final two T20Is will be played on December 20 and 22 respectively.
A two-Test series will follow the T20Is (December 26 to January 7).
