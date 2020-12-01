In yet another blow, three more members of the Pakistan cricket touring party in New Zealand have tested positive for COVID-19. This takes the tally of COVID-positive members to 10. As per reports, as many as 46 members of the contingent were tested on Monday, with seven of them having returned positive earlier. Here is more on the same.

Information A total of 42 members returned negative

According to health authorities, a total of 42 members of the Pakistan contingent returned negative on Monday. Meanwhile, three of them were under investigation "to determine whether they are historical cases" with one result being pending.

Positive Seven cricketers have already tested positive

Earlier, seven cricketers tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, which put the tour in doubt. The Pakistanis have already received a warning from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for not sticking to the COVID-19 guidelines, during the quarantine period. They have been confined to their rooms after permission to train while in isolation was revoked by New Zealand authorities.

Squad The players tested positive upon reaching New Zealand

The Pakistan team landed in Auckland on a chartered flight with special permission obtained from the New Zealand government. After that, they began their 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch. While six Pakistan players turned out to be COVID-positive upon landing in New Zealand, one contracted it later. However, the PCB claimed there were no positive tests in the squad that flew from Lahore, initially.

Warning PCB CEO Wasim Khan warned Pakistan players after protocol breach

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan addressed the players after the New Zealand cricket board reported breach of COVID-19 protocols. He advised the players to adhere to guidelines during the mandatory quarantine period. The PCB CEO had to intervene as the New Zealand government clarified that the Pakistan squad could be deported with another breach of protocols.

Series The COVID-19 cases have put the tour in doubt