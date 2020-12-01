28 goals were scored in gameweek nine of the Serie A 2020-21 season. Inter cruised to a 3-0 win, whereas, leaders AC Milan maintained their unbeaten run. Juventus were held by Benevento and dropped to fourth. Napoli paid the perfect tribute to legend Diego Maradona, who passed away recently. Here we present the key records that were scripted in gameweek nine.

Napoli Lorenzo Insigne scripts a special record for Napoli

Napoli dished out a 4-0 win over AS Roma as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. As per Opta, Lorenzo Insigne has equaled Luis Vinicio at the 10th place in all-time goal-scorers table for Napoli in Serie A (69). Napoli also managed to establish their joint-largest win against AS Roma in the Italian top-flight.

Milan Unstoppable Milan register these records

AC Milan, who beat Fiorentina 2-0, have claimed 23 points in the first nine games played in Serie A 2020-21 season. As per Opta, Milan have registered a record for their most points earned at this stage of the season in the three points per win era. They also equaled their record streak of scoring in consecutive Serie A matches (29).

Quote We've lost our idol and it hurts: Insigne

"Certainly I played with an extra motivation, so did all my team-mates," Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne said. "We've lost our idol and it hurts. We dedicate the victory to him (Maradona)" he added.

Juventus Juventus script an unwanted record

Alvaro Morata's goal for Juventus wasn't enough in the 1-1 draw against Benevento. According to Opta, Juventus have drawn at least five of the first nine league games of the season for the first time since 2001-02. Morata, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, netted his eighth goal of the season across competitions. He has 11 goal involvements this season.

Records Notable records scripted in gameweek nine

Inter, who thrashed Sassuolo, have scored two goals in the first 15 minutes in a Serie A game for the first time since March 2018. Inter's Ivan Perisic made his 150th appearance in the Serie A. Lazio saw Ciro Immobile score his 108th goal for the club in Serie A. He has now passed Giuseppe Signori and is only behind Silvio Piola (143).

Do you know? Another massive record for AC Milan

Milan have now scored at least two goals for the 11th game running in Serie A, matching a previous record set from 1958 to 1959.

