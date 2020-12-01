Australian head coach Justin Langer is uncertain of senior batsman David Warner's fitness. The star opener was ruled out of the white-ball games against India after sustaining a groin injury in the second ODI. Another opener D'Arcy Short has been roped in as his replacement for the same. Meanwhile, Warner's availability for the opening Test also remains uncertain at the moment.

Injury 'It's a very painful injury', says Langer

Langer opened up on Warner's injury. "He's strained his abductor in his groins and they tell me it's a very painful injury. It looked like he got shot by a gun. He was in incredible pain. We've just arrived in Canberra, so we won't see him again for probably five or six days until we get back to Sydney," he said.

Quote 'Holding my breath that Warner will be ready'

"I'm not holding my breath he'll be ready for the first Test, but he's the sort of professional who'll be doing everything possible to be ready for it. We'll see what happens, but he's going to be a loss that's for sure," he added.

Openers Both Burns and Pucovski could open in Warner's absence

Warner's injury will open the doors for Joe Burns and Will Pucovski to open the innings. Earlier, there were several speculations regarding the choice of openers for the Test series. While Burns has been Australia's preferred opener in Test cricket of late, Pucovski has the back of runs. The latter has been in sublime touch in the domestic circuit.

Selection 'Tour games will give clarity on selection'

Langer believes the tour games ahead of Test series will give further clarity on selection. "I've said it so many times, the hardest part of the job is selecting the teams, but we've got an Australia A game starting in a few days and it'll be a good opportunity for those guys against the Indian A side to put their hand up," concluded Langer.

Schedule Will Warner recover for the Adelaide Test?