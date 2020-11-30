Senior players David Warner and Pat Cummins will miss the rest of Australia's white-ball matches against India. Warner, who suffered a groin strain in the second ODI, has returned home and will begin his rehab in order to be fit for the first Test. Meanwhile, Cummins will be rested, having played non-stop since August-September. Further, opener D'Arcy Short has officially joined the T20I squad.

Importance Warner and Cummins critical to our plans: Justin Langer

Australia's head coach Justin Langer said Warner and Cummins are pivotal for the Test squad. "Pat and David are critical to our plans for the Test series," said coach Justin Langer. "David will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case, it's important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer."

Short Short has been training with Australian squad

Short has been training with the Australian squad since flying over from Perth to avoid confinement due to border closures. Interestingly, Short played his last T20I in February 2019, against India. He was expected to feature in the Big Bash League, having remained on stand-by for the summer. Earlier this year, he was termed a "potential finisher" before getting dropped for the England tour.

Information Cummins hasn't been up to the mark of late

Cummins has been playing on the trot since resumption of cricket amid COVID-19 pandemic. He was a part of KKR in the IPL 2020. Notably, he remained wicket-less in the first ODI against India and picked up three wickets for 67 runs in the second.

Development Marcus Stoinis unlikely to bowl after suffering a side strain

In yet another development, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who suffered a side strain in the first ODI, will remain with the squad. Although the 31-year-old sat out in the second ODI, he could potentially play as a specialist batsman. Besides, another all-rounder Mitchell Marsh won't feature in the Australia A tour matches as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in the Indian Premier League.

ODI series Australia lead the three-match ODI series 2-0