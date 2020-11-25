India's white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul, on Wednesday, said he would be happy to keep wickets in the next three World Cups, with the global ICC events slated back-to-back. Notably, Rahul has been the preferred wicket-keeper in the limited-overs squads lately. However, the team management is yet to give him the nod for marquee tournaments. Here is more.

Combination 'It helps the team combination', says Rahul

Rahul has been indispensable in the ODI and T20I squad since 2019. Moreover, his keeping opens the door for an extra bowler or a batsman in the team. "It helps the the team combination a little more and it's something I would love to do. if the opportunity presents itself and I can keep in three World Cups," Rahul said.

Quote 'Just taking one game at a time'

"Nothing has been told to me and we are not thinking that far as a team. Obviously World Cups are important and that is a long-term vision for every team and country. We are just taking one game at a time," added Rahul.

Role Rahul seems content with any role in the line-up

There has been a lot of talk about Rahul's batting position in different formats. However, he seems content with any role in the batting line-up. "What the team wants from me and what combination sits better. Obviously, the last ODI series that we played, I batted at no.5. (I am) happy to play whatever role the team gives me," he stated.

IPL 2020 Rahul bagged the Orange Cap in IPL 2020

Rahul recently led the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020, wherein he was seen keeping wickets. Although KXIP crashed out of the tournament, he finished as the leading run-scorer. In 14 games, he racked up 670 runs at an average of 55.83. His impressive run also earned him a spot in all three squads for the tour Down Under.

Dynamics 'IPL taught me how to stay in the moment'

Speaking on the same, he described how IPL helped him understand the dynamics. "Something, I learnt from the IPL is how to stay in the moment. While batting, I think as a batter and see how I can win the game," he said. "As a keeper, in the last 3-4 seconds, when the bowler is running in, you don't think as a leader."

Edge Rahul has the edge over Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson