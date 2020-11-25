Last updated on Nov 25, 2020, 10:51 pm
Written byParth Dhall
India's white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul, on Wednesday, said he would be happy to keep wickets in the next three World Cups, with the global ICC events slated back-to-back.
Notably, Rahul has been the preferred wicket-keeper in the limited-overs squads lately.
However, the team management is yet to give him the nod for marquee tournaments.
Here is more.
Rahul has been indispensable in the ODI and T20I squad since 2019.
Moreover, his keeping opens the door for an extra bowler or a batsman in the team.
"It helps the the team combination a little more and it's something I would love to do. if the opportunity presents itself and I can keep in three World Cups," Rahul said.
"Nothing has been told to me and we are not thinking that far as a team. Obviously World Cups are important and that is a long-term vision for every team and country. We are just taking one game at a time," added Rahul.
There has been a lot of talk about Rahul's batting position in different formats.
However, he seems content with any role in the batting line-up.
"What the team wants from me and what combination sits better. Obviously, the last ODI series that we played, I batted at no.5. (I am) happy to play whatever role the team gives me," he stated.
Rahul recently led the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020, wherein he was seen keeping wickets.
Although KXIP crashed out of the tournament, he finished as the leading run-scorer.
In 14 games, he racked up 670 runs at an average of 55.83.
His impressive run also earned him a spot in all three squads for the tour Down Under.
Speaking on the same, he described how IPL helped him understand the dynamics.
"Something, I learnt from the IPL is how to stay in the moment. While batting, I think as a batter and see how I can win the game," he said.
"As a keeper, in the last 3-4 seconds, when the bowler is running in, you don't think as a leader."
Since January 2019, Rahul has amassed 922 runs in 19 ODIs at 54.33.
He was the leading run-scorer (224) in the NZ T20I series and adjudged the Player of the Series.
Earlier this year, he replaced Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper in India's limited-overs sides.
At the moment, he has the edge over both Pant and Sanju Samson, as far as wicket-keeping is concerned.
