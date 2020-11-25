Australia and India are all set to lock horns in the first of three-match ODI series, on November 27. Ahead of the series opener, Australian head coach Justin Langer has admitted that the Aussies won't shy away from the on-field banters. However, he clarified there will be no room for any verbal abuse among the players. Here is more.

Behavior He sheds light on the on-field behavior

Speaking on the same, Langer described how the Australian players have been focusing on the on-field behavior. "In terms of the current side anyone who has watched the last couple of years we talk about our behaviors on and off the field and we talked about there's no room for abuse," stated Langer. "There's plenty of room for banter and having that competitive instinct."

Pressure 'Enjoy seeing the on-field banters', says Langer

The two captains Virat Kohli and Time Paine had several verbal volleys on India's previous tour, Down Under. However, Langer believes this is how the game operates. "Paine has a great sense of humour, we love what Kohli was doing, there's a great sense of theatre to it," he added. "The pressure on the cricket field has nothing to do with the words spoken."

Controversies The Australians are often involved in on-field controversies

From the historic Thompson-Lillee days, the Aussies are known for their hostility. A famous testimony is from The Ashes of 2013/14, wherein the England cricket team was collectively intimidated by the aggressive game-play of hosts Australia and crowd's combative nature. However, the Australian side has toned down to a fair extent. In 2018/19, Paine replied to Kohli's banters in a rather subtle manner.

Quote Langer feels pressure comes from facing the greats

"Not sure it's about the chatter. They're coming up against great players. If you're facing Warne, McGrath or bowling against Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist or Ricky Ponting, I think that makes you more nervous than a few words that might be spoken," stated Langer.

AUS vs IND The ODI series will begin on November 27