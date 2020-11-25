Football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60. The former Argentina attacking mid-fielder and manager had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier this month. Post that it was announced that he was to be treated for alcohol dependency. However, Maradona breathed his last on Wednesday, sending all football lovers in a state of shock. Here's more.

Issues The issues that had bothered Maradona recently

The legendary footballer was initially admitted to another clinic in La Plata with signs of depression, anemia and dehydration. He was then moved to Olivos when the subdural hematoma was discovered. The doctor said an accident likely caused the subdural hematoma but that Maradona did not recall any falls or mishaps.

World Cups Maradona represented Argentina in four World Cups

Maradona led Argentina to 1986 World Cup victory, producing several superb performances. He went on to accumulate 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing them in four World Cups. He also led Argentina to the 1990 final in Italy, where they were beaten by West Germany, He captained them again in 1994, but was sent home after failing a drugs test for ephedrine.

Information Maradona had an emergency operation

According to reports, the 1986 World Cup winner had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Club career A look at his club career

Maradona will be remembered for his spell at Italian club Napoli. He went on to make 259 appearances for the club across competitions and scored 115 goals. He also went on to play for Barcelona and Boca Juniors. Maradona won five trophies with Napoli, including two Serie A honors. At Barca, he found success with three trophies as well.

Addiction Cocaine addiction led Maradona to be banned for 15 months

During the second half of his career, the Argentine struggled with cocaine addiction and was banned for 15 months after testing positive for the drug in 1991. He called it quits from professional football in 1997, on his 37th birthday. At that time, he was representing Boca Juniors during a second spell at the club.

Manager A look at his managerial career