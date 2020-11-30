Substitute Edinson Cavani helped Manchester United stage an impressive turnaround against Southampton in the recent Premier League fixture. United came back from a two-goal deficit, eventually securing a 3-2 win. Notably, Cavani scored two goals and assisted in another during the high-octane clash. With a terrific win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has moved into the top half of the table. Here is more. Solskjaer praised Cavani after the win. Great impact of course. He is always on the move, he wants to get in front of you and I am very pleased with him, he said. His hunger to get on the end of things is the key for a centre-forward. Sometimes it hurts and sometimes it doesn't but to score you have to be in there.