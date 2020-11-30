Substitute Edinson Cavani helped Manchester United stage an impressive turnaround against Southampton in the recent Premier League fixture.

United came back from a two-goal deficit, eventually securing a 3-2 win.

Notably, Cavani scored two goals and assisted in another during the high-octane clash.

With a terrific win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has moved into the top half of the table.

Here is more.