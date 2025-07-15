Harassed over dowry, Kerala woman kills infant daughter, then self  

A 32-year-old woman from Kerala , Vipanchika Mani, allegedly died by suicide on July 8 after killing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Vybhavi, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates . The Kollam police in Kerala have registered a case against Vipanchika's husband Nidheesh, his father and sister based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

Abuse claims Complaint states victim was tortured for not meeting dowry expectations The First Information Report (FIR) alleges that Vipanjika was subjected to physical and mental harassment over dowry demands. It also claims her hair was cut to make her look ugly, as she was fair-skinned while her husband and his family were dark-complexioned. It also alleges that she was assaulted and handed a divorce notice after she questioned her husband's alleged extramarital activities.

Additional evidence Note details more allegations of abuse Vipanjika had also posted a suicide note on her Facebook account before the incident. A handwritten note, allegedly written by Vipanjika and recovered after the incident, contains more allegations of abuse. In the note, she reportedly detailed sexual harassment by her father-in-law and claimed Nidheesh did not intervene when she complained about it. She also alleged that her husband demanded she perform certain acts in bed after watching videos.

Note Kicked out of the house while pregnant The note read, "I used to silently endure their harassment. They used to say the wedding was not grand enough, the dowry was insufficient, and that it didn't include a car. They called me homeless, broke, and said I lived by begging...Even though they had enough money, they harassed me for my salary." The note further revealed her husband beat her like a dog, denied her food, and kicked her out of the house while she was seven months pregnant.