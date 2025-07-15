Shafali Verma enters top 10 of ICC WT20I batting rankings
What's the story
The recently concluded five-match T20I series between England and India has seen a major shake-up in the ICC Women's T20I batting Rankings. Indian opener Shafali Verma has made a stellar entry into the top 10, climbing four places to ninth position with 655 rating points. The move comes after her impressive performance in the series against England, where she scored 176 runs in five innings at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 158.26.
Series impact
Verma's impactful series against England
Verma's stellar performance was highlighted by a blistering 75 off just 41 balls in the final match. She gave India solid starts in almost every game, playing a crucial role in India's first-ever T20I series victory in England. Her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, continues to hold the third spot on the list with 767 rating points. Australia's Beth Mooney (794) and WI's Hayley Matthews (774) hold the top-two spots.
Ranking shifts
Dunkley climbs to 19th; Reddy moves up
Sophia Dunkley of England has made a huge jump of seven places to 19th position in the batting rankings. Indian bowler Arundhati Reddy, who impressed with six wickets in the series, has moved up to 39th place in T20I bowling rankings. She has also jumped 26 points to reach 80th position in all-rounder rankings.
Bowling shifts
Charlie Dean enters top 10; Deepti Sharma slips
Charlie Dean, who was named Player of the Match in the final T20I against India, has also made her way into the top 10 of ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings. She now occupies sixth position while Sophie Ecclestone has moved up one spot to fourth position. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has slipped one place to third in the bowling rankings with 732 rating points. Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal and Australia's Annabel Sutherland form the top two.