Shafali Verma enters top 10 of ICC WT20I batting rankings

The recently concluded five-match T20I series between England and India has seen a major shake-up in the ICC Women's T20I batting Rankings. Indian opener Shafali Verma has made a stellar entry into the top 10, climbing four places to ninth position with 655 rating points. The move comes after her impressive performance in the series against England, where she scored 176 runs in five innings at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 158.26.

Series impact Verma's impactful series against England Verma's stellar performance was highlighted by a blistering 75 off just 41 balls in the final match. She gave India solid starts in almost every game, playing a crucial role in India's first-ever T20I series victory in England. Her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, continues to hold the third spot on the list with 767 rating points. Australia's Beth Mooney (794) and WI's Hayley Matthews (774) hold the top-two spots.

Ranking shifts Dunkley climbs to 19th; Reddy moves up Sophia Dunkley of England has made a huge jump of seven places to 19th position in the batting rankings. Indian bowler Arundhati Reddy, who impressed with six wickets in the series, has moved up to 39th place in T20I bowling rankings. She has also jumped 26 points to reach 80th position in all-rounder rankings.