Summarize Simplifying... In short Harmanpreet Kaur has made cricket history by scoring her fastest fifty in Women's T20Is, joining the elite group of players with over 3,500 runs.

Her 27-ball effort helped India achieve their second-highest total in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Kaur's unbeaten 52 off 27 balls, including eight boundaries and a six, showcases her impressive career stats, including a total of 3,522 runs in 176 WT20Is.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 52 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Harmanpreet Kaur smashes her fastest WT20I fifty: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:44 pm Oct 09, 202409:44 pm

What's the story Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur stole the show in the group match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka. The match was played on Wednesday (October 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kaur scored an unbeaten 52 off just 27 balls, including eight fours and a six. She recorded her fastest half-century in T20Is to date as India recorded the highest total of the ongoing edition (172/3).

Elite club

Kaur joins elite group of batters in Women's T20Is

Kaur's phenomenal performance also saw her join an elite group of batters in Women's T20Is. She became the third player after New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,481) and India's Smriti Mandhana (3,562), to reach the milestone of 3,500 runs in this format. Meanwhile, Kaur's 27-ball effort is also the fastest fifty by an Indian in WT20 WCs. She bettered Mandhana's 31-ball half-century vs Australia in 2018.

Record score

Kaur's knock propels India to record total

Kaur's powerful knock helped India post a formidable total of 172/3. This is the team's second-highest in the history of Women's T20 World Cup, only behind their 194/5 against New Zealand back in 2018 at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Notably, Mandhana (50) and Shafali Verma (43) gave India a solid start in the match with a 98-run opening stand. Kaur took over thereafter.

Career stats

2nd fifty against SL for Kaur

As mentioned, Kaur returned unbeaten on 52 off 27 balls as she recorded eight boundaries and a six. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 176 WT20Is, Kaur now owns a tally of 3,522 runs at 28.63. She owns one ton and 13 fifties. Against SL, she has 434 runs at 31 (50s: 2). Meanwhile, 672 of her runs have come in 38 matches in the T20 WC. She averages 23.17 (50s: 3).