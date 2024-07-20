In short Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Smriti Mandhana have made their mark in Women's T20Is, each scoring over 2,000 runs.

Mandhana leads the pack with 3,365 runs, closely followed by Kaur with 3,349 runs.

Raj and Rodrigues have also shown impressive performances, scoring 2,364 and 2,000 runs respectively.

Jemimah Rodrigues recently joined this list (Source: X/@jemirodrigues)

These Indian batters own 2,000-plus runs in Women's T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:33 pm Jul 20, 2024

What's the story Jemimah Rodrigues on July 19 became the fourth Indian to complete 2,000 runs in Women's T20Is. The young batter reached the milestone with her third run in India's Women's Asia Cup T20 opener against Pakistan in Dambulla. She remained unbeaten on 3 as the Women in Blue (109/3) chased down 108 with ease. Here we look at the Indians with 2,000-plus runs in WT20Is.

#4

Jemimah Rodrigues - 2,000 runs

As mentioned, Rodrigues is the latest entrant to this list. Having played 96 games in the format, Rodrigues has raced to 2,000 runs as she averages 30.30. The tally includes 11 half-centuries and a strike rate of 112.93. Her highest score reads 76. The swashbuckler strikes at 112.93 in the format. 339 of her runs have come in Women's T20 World Cups at 26.07.

#3

Mithali Raj - 2,364 runs

Mithali Raj is arguably the finest women's batter ever, and her record at the highest level depicts the same. The former Indian skipper scored 2,364 runs across 89 WT20Is at 37.52. She slammed 17 half-centuries with the best score of 97*. Her strike rate, however, was under 100 (96.33). In WT20 WCs, she scored 726 runs at 40.33.

#2

Harmanpreet Kaur - 3,349 runs

India's current captain Harmanpreet Kaur owns 3,349 runs across 170 WT20Is at 27.9 with her strike rate being 106.85. She has tallied 11 fifties and a solitary ton (HS: 103). The dasher is the fourth-highest run-getter in WT20Is besides being the most-capped player in the format. Harmanpreet has recorded 576 WT20 WC runs at 20.57.

#1

Smriti Mandhana - 3,365

Star opener Smriti Mandhana recently went past Harmanpreet's tally to become India's leading run-getter in WT20Is. Across 137 matches, Mandhana has clobbered 3,365 runs at 28.27. Her strike rate is a healthy 122.09 as she has registered 24 half-centuries. Her highest score reads 87. 449 of her runs have come in Women's T20 WCs at 22.45.