In short Simplifying... In short Indian pacers Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, and Mukesh Kumar have each claimed eight wickets in a T20I bilateral series.

Chahar's feat came against Bangladesh in 2019, while Thakur achieved this twice, against New Zealand in 2020 and England in 2021.

Mukesh Kumar matched this record against Zimbabwe in 2024.

Their performances were instrumental in India's victories in these series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indian cricket team pacer Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers versus Zimbabwe (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian pacers with most wickets in a T20I bilateral series

By Rajdeep Saha 05:14 pm Jul 15, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team pacer Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers in his side's win over Zimbabwe during the 5th and final T20I. Mukesh helped India claim a 4-1 series win. Zimbabwe managed 125/10 after India scored 167/6 in 20 overs. Notably, Mukesh finished with eight wickets in the series. We decode Indian pacers with most wickets in a T20I bilateral series.

#1

8 - Deepak Chahar vs Bangladesh, 2019

The 2019 series between India and Bangladesh saw pacer Deepak Chahar claim a total of eight wickets. Chahar bagged 1/24 from three overs in the first encounter in Delhi which the Tigers won. In the 2nd T20I held in Rajkot, Chahar claimed 1/25 from four overs as India bounced back. The decider saw Chahar claim 6/7 in 3.2 overs. India won the series 2-1.

#2

8 - Shardul Thakur vs New Zealand, 2020

In India's 2020 tour of New Zealand, Shardul Thakur took 8 scalps. In the first T20I, Shardul claimed 1/44 from three overs in India's six-wicket win at Eden Park, Auckland. Shardul claimed 1/21 in the 2nd T20I. India won by seven wickets. Shardul claimed 2/21 and 2/33 next as India won successive Super-Over contests. In the final T20I, he claimed 2/38 in India's win.

#3

8 - Shardul Thakur vs England, 2021

In England's tour of India in 2021 held in Ahmedabad, Shardul bagged eight scalps. He went wicketless in India's eight-wicket defeat (1st T20I). In the 2nd encounter, he bagged 2/29 in India's 7-wicket win. Thakur weny wicketless again in the third T20I which England won. He took 3/42 in India's 8-run win next. The 5th T20I saw Shardul bag another three-fer as India won.

#4

8 - Mukesh Kumar vs Zimbabwe, 2024

Mukesh played three matches in the 5-match series. He took 1/16 in the first T20I as Zimbabwe managed 115/9. India lost the clash, scoring 102/10. In the 2nd T20I, Mukesh took figures worth 3/37 in India's 100-run win. He came back in the 5th T20I and made his presence felt with match-winning figures. Mukesh claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in T20Is (4/22).