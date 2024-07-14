Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar claims his maiden T20I four-fer: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:19 pm Jul 14, 202410:19 pm

What's the story Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he claimed 4/22 to help the visitors beat Zimbabwe by 42 runs. Mukesh was terrific for the Men in Blue, bowling with precision and discipline. India scored 167/6 with Sanju Samson scoring a fifty. In response, Mukesh's four-fer helped India bowl out Zimbabwe for 125. Here are further details.

Bowling

A quality spell from Mukesh

Right-arm pacer Mukesh bowled 3.3 overs, conceding 22 runs and taking four scalps. His economy rate was 6.30. In his first over, he dismissed Zimbabwe opener Wessly Madhevere for a duck. Brian Bennett was sent back by Mukesh within the powerplay as well. He completed the job in the 19th over, dismissing Faraz Akram and Richard Ngarava.

Numbers

Mukesh finishes with eight wickets in this series

Playing his 17th T20I, Mukesh now owns 20 wickets at an average of 24.35. This was his maiden four-wicket haul. Notably, he finished with eight wickets from three matches in this series. He averaged 9.37 with the economy rate reading 7.37. As per ESPNcricinfo, in eight away T20Is (home of opposition), Mukesh owns 13 scalps at 16 (ER: 8.66).

Information

71 scalps in T20 cricket for Mukesh

In 65 T20s, Mukesh now owns 71 scalps at 27.43. This was his maiden four-wicket haul in T20s. His economy rate is on the higher side (8.86).