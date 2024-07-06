In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent T20I match against Zimbabwe, Indian cricketer Ravi Bishnoi made a significant impact by taking four wickets, becoming the second Indian to achieve this feat in a T20I against Zimbabwe.

Bishnoi, who has now taken 40 wickets in 25 T20I matches for India, is nearing the 150-wicket milestone in his T20 career.

His performance helped India choke the run flow and secure a victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bishnoi claimed impressive figures worth 4/13 (Source: X/@BCCI)

Ravi Bishnoi becomes second Indian with T20I four-fer against Zimbabwe

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:37 pm Jul 06, 202406:37 pm

What's the story India's star leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was at his lethal best in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. He seemed unplayable in the middle overs as he claimed impressive figures worth 4/13. The hosts were hence restricted to just 115/9. Bishnoi became the second Indian to claim a T20I four-fer against Zimbabwe. Here are his stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Sundar

Zimbabwe never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Wessly Madhevere (21), Brian Bennett (23), and Dion Myers (23) threw away their starts. Washington Sundar and Bishnoi tormented the hosts in the middle overs by further choking the run flow. Bishnoi claimed key wickets of Bennett, Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, and Blessing Muzarabani. Sundar dismissed two batters.

Stats

Second T20I four-fer

Playing his 25th T20I for India, Bishnoi has amassed 40 wickets at an economy of 7.38 (4W: 2). These were his best figures in Indian colors. Notably, this was the spinner's maiden T20I outing against Zimbabwe. Overall, Bishnoi has raced to 148 wickets across 129 T20 games (ER: 7.29). He is closing in on the 150-wicket landmark.

Information

Bishnoi joins Sran

As mentioned, Bishnoi became the second Indian to claim a T20I four-fer against Zimbabwe. He has joined Barinder Sran, who claimed 4/10 in the 2016 Harare game. No other bowler has taken four or more wickets in an IND-ZIM T20I match.