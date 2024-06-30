In brief Simplifying... In brief Former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, has retired from T20Is, leaving behind an impressive record.

He scored over 4,000 runs, including 39 fifty-plus scores, and is the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups with 1,292 runs.

Virat Kohli finished with the second-most T20I runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Virat Kohli bids adieu to T20Is: His stats and records

By Parth Dhall 09:44 am Jun 30, 202409:44 am

What's the story Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20I cricket following India's seven-run victory against South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final. Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Final for his 59-ball 76 as India defended 176 against SA. He helped India win their second T20 World Cup title. In a career spanning over a decade, Run Machine Kohli recorded top-notch numbers.

Runs

Second-most runs in T20Is

Kohli finished as one of only three batters with over 4,000 runs in T20I cricket. Overall, the former Indian captain managed 4,188 runs across 125 T20Is at an average of 48.69 (SR: 137.07). Only Rohit Sharma (4,231) has more runs in the format. Kohli reorded 39 fifty-plus scores (one century), the joint-most for a batter in the format with Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Information

Most fifties in T20I cricket

Kohli finished with the most half-centuries by a batter in T20I cricket (38). Only Babar (39) and Rohit (37) have more than 30 fifties in the format. Kohli's only T20I ton came against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

T20 WC

Highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups

Kohli featured in six T20 World Cup editions for India - 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024. He emerged as India's match-winner in the tournament, having hammered 1,292 runs at an incredible average of 58.72. Rohit is the only other player with over 1,200 runs (1,220) in the tournament. Kohli slammed 15 half-centuries, the most by a batter in T20 World Cups.

Runs

Most runs in a T20 WC edition

Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs by a batter in a T20 World Cup edition. He smashed 319 runs from six games at an astronomical average of 106.33 in 2014. Notably, India finished as the runners-up after losing the final to Sri Lanka. Besides, Kohli remains the only player with 250+ runs in multiple T20 World Cup editions (2022 and 2016).

PoTM

Most PoTM awards in T20Is

As mentioned, Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Final as India beat South Africa in Barbados. He slammed 76(59) as India successfully defended 176 in a game that went down to the wire. Kohli received his 16th player-of-the-match trophy, now the most by a player in T20I cricket. India's Suryakumar Yadav has won 15 such awards as of now.

Numbers

Other notable numbers of Kohli

Kohli signed off after appearing in 125 T20Is, the second-most appearances for India in the format. The 35-year-old led India in 50 T20Is between 2017 and 2021. India won 30 matches (two tied) under him. Kohli racked up 1,570 runs at 47.57 as captain in the format. Only Rohit has more runs among Indian captains. The former scored 13 fifties while leading India.