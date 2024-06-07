Next Article

Virat Kohli features twice on this list (Source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding the highest individual scores in India-Pakistan T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:43 pm Jun 07, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on June 9. The two teams, which don't engage in bilateral series anymore, have clashed in some enthralling matches. Pakistan have a solitary win across seven T20 WC meetings versus India. Here we decode the highest individual scores in Indo-Pak T20Is.

#4

Gautam Gambhir - 75 in 2007 final

Former opener Gautam Gambhir starred for India in the 2007 T20 WC final clash against Pakistan in Johannesburg. The southpaw paced his knock to perfection as he made 75 off 54 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes. His efforts helped India compile 157/5 while batting first. MS Dhoni's men later won the thrilling game by five wickets.

#3

Virat Kohli - 78 in 2012

Virat Kohli was sensational in his first-ever match against Pakistan in T20 World Cups in 2012 in Colombo. The Men in Green were bowled out for 128, with Lakshmipathy Balaji taking three wickets. India lost Gambhir early, but Kohli and Virender Sehwag powered their run-chase. The former slammed a 61-ball 78* (8 fours and 2 sixes) as India won by eight wickets.

#2

Mohammad Rizwan - 79* in 2021

Mohammad Rizwan floored India with a 79*-run knock in the 2021 T20 World Cup. India posted 151/7 in 20 overs while batting first. The match was held in Dubai. In response, Rizwan's unbeaten 79 from 55 balls helped Pakistan claim a 10-wicket win. He smashed six fours and three sixes (SR: 143.63). He shared an unbeaten 152-run stand alongside Babar Azam.

#1

Virat Kohli - 82* in 2022

The 2022 India-Pakistan game in Melbourne saw Kohli play one of the finest knocks in T20I history. Chasing 160, India were reduced to 31/4 before Kohli rescued them. He scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls as the Men in Blue crossed the line on the final ball (6 fours, 4 sixes). Notably, India made 48 runs in the last three overs.