Jasprit Bumrah bowled his 11th maiden over in T20I cricket (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Bowlers with most maiden overs in men's T20Is

By Parth Dhall 09:28 pm Jun 05, 202409:28 pm

What's the story Indian seamers gave Ireland a run for the money in Match 8 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. While Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj swung the ball both ways early on, Jasprit Bumrah started off with a maiden over. He now owns the most maiden overs in T20I history among full-member sides.

#1

Jasprit Bumrah: 11 maidens

As mentioned, Bumrah has now bowled the most maiden overs in T20I cricket. The one against Ireland was his 11th over where the opposition couldn't take a run. The right-arm pacer is now the only bowler with more than 10 maiden overs in the format among full-member sides. Bumrah, who bowls lethal yorkers, broke a tie with his compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

#2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 10 maidens

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of India's greatest new-ball bowlers, has delivered 10 maiden overs in the shortest format so far. The right-arm seamer was once a mainstay bowler for India across formats. Bhuvneshwar, who is known for his astute impeccable line and length, has picked up 90 wickets from 87 T20Is so far. His average and economy rate read 23.10 and 6.96.

#3

Richard Ngarava: 8 maidens

Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava follows Bhuvneshwar in terms of maiden overs in T20Is among full-member players. The left-arm pacer has bowled eight maiden overs so far. Ngavara has snapped up 62 wickets from 52 T20Is at an average of 21.64 as of now. He has the joint second-most wickets for Zimbabwe in the format along with TL Chatara.

#4

Mustafizur Rahman: 7 maidens

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has quite a few variations which have led to his success as a bowler in T20I cricket. He bowls a mix of cutters and slower ones in the middle overs besides getting his yorkers right at the death. Mustafizur has bowled seven maiden overs in T20I cricket as of now, the most for Bangladesh.