Attackers throw chili powder at CPI leader, then shoot him 

Nearly two dozen people were present in the park at the time of the incident, but the assailants managed to flee in their vehicle. Rathod's family has alleged that he had a dispute with Rajesh, a CPI (ML) member from Devaruppala. "We are investigating all possible angles in the case," a police officer from Malakpet police station told The Indian Express.

Investigation progress

Police analyzing CCTV footage

Sources told HT that Rathod was also involved in the real estate business and police are investigating if a property dispute could have led to his killing. The park where the incident took place has been closed for visitors and secured by police as part of their investigation efforts. Rathod's body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. Police are now analyzing CCTV footage from around Shalivahana Nagar Park to identify suspects involved in this heinous crime.