Attackers throw chili powder at CPI leader, then shoot him
What's the story
Chandu Rathod, a 47-year-old Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, was shot dead during his morning walk at Shalivahana Nagar Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The incident took place around 7:30am when three to four unidentified assailants arrived in a white Maruti Swift car. They reportedly threw chili powder into Rathod's eyes and opened fire at close range, killing him on the spot.
Escape details
Assailants fled the scene despite dozens of people being present
Nearly two dozen people were present in the park at the time of the incident, but the assailants managed to flee in their vehicle. Rathod's family has alleged that he had a dispute with Rajesh, a CPI (ML) member from Devaruppala. "We are investigating all possible angles in the case," a police officer from Malakpet police station told The Indian Express.
Investigation progress
Police analyzing CCTV footage
Sources told HT that Rathod was also involved in the real estate business and police are investigating if a property dispute could have led to his killing. The park where the incident took place has been closed for visitors and secured by police as part of their investigation efforts. Rathod's body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. Police are now analyzing CCTV footage from around Shalivahana Nagar Park to identify suspects involved in this heinous crime.