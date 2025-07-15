After Mumbai debut, Tesla to open showroom in Delhi's Aerocity
What's the story
Tesla has announced its expansion plans for India, which include the establishment of four charging stations in Mumbai and four in Delhi, along with a new showroom in Delhi's Aerocity area. The company's first Indian showroom was inaugurated at Mumbai's Maker Maxity Mall earlier today. At the event, Tesla also launched its Model Y electric vehicle (EV), priced from ₹59.89 lakh onwards.
Customer benefits
Tesla to provide free home wall charger with every EV
Along with its expansion plans, Tesla has also announced that every customer who buys a Tesla EV in India will get a free home wall charger. The company is committed to creating a sustainable ecosystem for electric mobility in the country. As part of this commitment, it plans to set up four charging stations across Mumbai, each with 16 Superchargers and 16 Destination Chargers.
Expansion plans
Tesla's plans for Delhi are similar to those for Mumbai
Tesla's expansion plans aren't limited to Mumbai. The company also plans to set up four charging stations in Delhi, each with 16 Superchargers and 15 Destination Chargers. These are part of Tesla's larger strategy to build experience centers, service centers, delivery systems, logistics hubs and offices across India as it ramps up operations. Isabelle Fan, Director of Tesla South East Asia, has said that the company will rely solely on Indian talent to run its operations in the country.