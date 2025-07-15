After Mumbai debut, Tesla to open showroom in Delhi's Aerocity

Along with its expansion plans, Tesla has also announced that every customer who buys a Tesla EV in India will get a free home wall charger. The company is committed to creating a sustainable ecosystem for electric mobility in the country. As part of this commitment, it plans to set up four charging stations across Mumbai , each with 16 Superchargers and 16 Destination Chargers.

Expansion plans

Tesla's plans for Delhi are similar to those for Mumbai

Tesla's expansion plans aren't limited to Mumbai. The company also plans to set up four charging stations in Delhi, each with 16 Superchargers and 15 Destination Chargers. These are part of Tesla's larger strategy to build experience centers, service centers, delivery systems, logistics hubs and offices across India as it ramps up operations. Isabelle Fan, Director of Tesla South East Asia, has said that the company will rely solely on Indian talent to run its operations in the country.