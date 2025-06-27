Monsoon surges ahead with rainfall surplus of 7% across India 

India's monsoon season has started on a positive note, recording a rainfall surplus of 7% across the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Northwest India alone saw a staggering 102% increase over average rainfall last week, making it the highest seasonal rainfall among all regions. This surge has pushed the seasonal total in Northwest India to 37% above normal levels.

Weather forecast IMD's forecast for next 2 weeks The IMD has predicted that this active monsoon phase will likely continue till at least July 10. During this time, Central India is likely to witness above-normal rainfall, while northwest India and the Western Himalayan region are expected to receive normal to above-normal precipitation. Temperatures across most of India are also likely to remain 2-4 degrees Celsius below average during this period.

Dry capital Delhi yet to receive any significant rainfall Despite the widespread rainfall across India, Delhi is yet to receive any significant showers. However, the IMD has said that active monsoon systems could soon bring rains to the national capital. The weather agency's forecast indicates that Delhi may finally see some much-needed precipitation in the coming weeks as these systems continue to persist.

Weather systems Three weather systems driving monsoon activity across India Currently, three weather systems are driving monsoon activity across East, West, and Central India. A low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal on Thursday morning. This system is likely to move west-northwestward, affecting northern Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.