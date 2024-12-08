Summarize Simplifying... In short Booking local bus tickets is a breeze with Paytm.

Simply select 'Local bus tickets' on the app, choose your city, bus operator, and route, then proceed to pay using your preferred method.

Alternatively, you can scan a Paytm QR code at the bus station for a digital ticket.

The validity of these tickets varies by city. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It is currently available in select cities

How to book local bus tickets using Paytm

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:23 am Dec 08, 202411:23 am

What's the story Paytm, India's leading digital payments platform, has a feature that lets users book local city bus tickets. The service can save you from the hassle of carrying physical tickets and standing in long queues at bus stations. It is currently available in select cities across the country. Here's how you can use the facility on the Paytm app.

Booking process

Step-by-step guide to book tickets

To book a local city bus ticket, users have to open the Paytm app and tap on the 'Local bus tickets' option under the 'Ticket Booking' section. Alternatively, they can search for 'Citybus' in the search bar. After selecting their city and bus operator (if multiple), users have to select their desired route by entering the 'from' and 'to' destinations. The final step is to click on 'Proceed to Pay.'

Payment

Multiple payment options

Paytm offers multiple payment options to book city bus tickets. Users can pay through their Paytm wallet, UPI, or net banking. After successful payment, a QR code is generated which can be scanned at entry and exit points of bus stops or shown to conductors. The validity of these digital tickets varies from city to city, ranging from 2.5 hours in Goa to six hours in Nashik.

Alternative method

Paytm also offers QR code scanning for ticket booking

Apart from the app-based booking process, Paytm also provides an alternative for those who would rather book their tickets at the bus station. This is done by scanning a Paytm QR code shown at the station, using the 'Scan any QR' option on the main screen of the Paytm app. After choosing their destination bus stop and paying, users get their digital city bus ticket.