By Chanshimla Varah 05:17 pm Apr 03, 202405:17 pm

What's the story The Goa Police has filed a chargesheet against AI start-up CEO Suchana Seth, accused of murdering her four-year-old son about four months ago. The detailed 642-page chargesheet against Seth stated that the boy died of "shock and respiratory asphyxia" induced by "strangulation" and that no "common poison" was found in the body. It also mentions that "there are reasons to believe that the accused is sharp in mind and capable of misleading the investigation."

Bitter dispute

Custody battle precedes tragic incident

The chargesheet further added that the alleged crime took place amid a contentious custody battle between Seth and her estranged husband, Venkat Raman. On January 6, Raman received a message from Seth promising him a visit with their son the next day. However, when he arrived at their Bengaluru home, he found it to be deserted. Meanwhile, Seth and her son had reportedly checked into a service apartment in Candolim on January 6 to evade the planned meeting with Raman.

Unsettling discovery

Hotel staff's suspicion leads to police involvement

Seth had booked the room until January 10, but shortened her stay, informing the staff on January 7 that she wanted to check out due to "urgent work." The hotel staff became suspicious when Seth left the premises with an "unusually heavy bag" and without her son. Upon inspecting her vacated room, they discovered bloodstains and a handwritten note, prompting them to alert the police. The note, written on tissue paper with an eyeliner, detailed Seth's feud with her husband.

Tragic findings

Post-mortem reveals cause of child's death

Seth was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district the following day while allegedly trying to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed in a bag. When questioned by the police, Seth claimed that she had left her son at a friend's house in Madgaon and that the bloodstains were menstrual. However, after discovering that Seth had provided a false address, police directed her to Aimangala Police Station.

Legal battles

What did the police say?

According to the chargesheet, Seth told her husband she wanted a divorce in January 2022. The police said she also filed a case in Bengaluru's family court and obtained an ex-parte order in August 2022, barring her husband from obtaining custody of their son. Citing the initial round of questioning with Seth, North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhi Valsan had earlier said, "Seth said there was a...court order concerning the custody of the child which she was not happy with."

Witnesses

59 witnesses named in the case

So far, the Goa Police have named 59 witnesses in the case and recorded the testimony of the accused's husband, who claims that despite orders from the Bengaluru family court, Seth refused to allow him to contact their boy. The case is scheduled to be heard by the Goa Children's Court on June 14. At present, Seth is in judicial custody in Goa.