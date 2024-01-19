Modi to visit three states today, launch multiple development projects

By Snehadri Sarkar

PM Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on Friday to launch multiple development projects in the three states. According to his official schedule, PM Modi is expected to reach Maharashtra at around 10:45am, where he will inaugurate development projects in Solapur. After this, he will head to Karnataka's Bengaluru to inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre. At 6:00pm, the PM will participate in Khelo India Youth Games 2023 opening ceremony in Chennai.

In Maharashtra, Modi to inaugurate 8 AMRUT projects

In Maharashtra, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of eight Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) projects worth roughly Rs. 2,000 crore. Modi will dedicate over 90 thousand houses completed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. Additionally, 15,000 houses will be dedicated to the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur. The PM will also kicktart the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANIDHI).

Modi to inaugurate BIETC campus in Bengaluru today

In the afternoon, the prime minister will reach Karnataka to inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru. According to reports, the 43-acre campus is built at a cost of Rs. 1,600 crores and is Boeing's largest investment outside the United States. Boeing's new campus in India will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry.

PM to green flag Boeing Sukanya Program

In Bengaluru, the prime minister will also launch the Boeing Sukanya Program, aiming to encourage the participation of more girls from across India in the aviation sector. The program will offer chances for girls and women across India to acquire essential skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. For young girls, STEM Labs will be established at 150 planned locations to boost interest in STEM careers. The initiative will also grant scholarships to women undergoing pilot training.

PM chief guest for opening ceremony of Khelo India Games

After his visit to Bengaluru, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu in evening. He will be the chief guest for the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 opening ceremony at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. During the opening ceremony, the prime minister will also launch and lay the foundation stone of projects related to the broadcasting sector worth Rs. 250 crore.

5,600 athletes to participate in Khelo India Games

According to reports, over 5,600 athletes will be participating in this edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. Over 13 days, spanning 15 venues and featuring 26 sports, there will be more than 275 competitive events and one demonstration sport at the games. The 26 sporting disciplines also include traditional sports such as Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang ta, Kabaddi and Yogasana.

Modi releases special stamps on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

