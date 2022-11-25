Lifestyle

5 popular sarees from Maharashtra you must buy

5 popular sarees from Maharashtra you must buy

Written by Sneha Das Nov 25, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

Maharashtrian sarees are primarily made of cotton and silk

One of the most popular traditional wears for women, sarees never go out of style and are termed classic pieces of clothing in a woman's wardrobe. Marathi sarees like Paithani, Kolhapuri, and Nauvari are not only stylish but also look elegant and classy. The primary fabrics used in sarees from Maharashtra are cotton and silk. Here are five popular Maharashtrian sarees.

Paithani saree

One of the most popular silk sarees in Maharastra, these traditional pieces of clothing were named after the Paithan town in Aurangabad where the sarees were woven by hand. Made of fine silk fabric, they are available in bright colors like plum or royal blue. Developed over 2,000 years ago, Paithani sarees were widely purchased by the Peshwas during ancient times.

Kolhapuri saree

One of the most famous traditional sarees of Maharashtra, Kolhapuri sarees are available in bright colors that will surely catch everyone's eye. You can also wear these sarees on your wedding day. When wearing to other occasions pair this saree with traditional Kolhapuri chappals, gold jhumkas, and a layer of descending necklaces. They are usually available in pure silk fabric.

Nauvari saree

Also called Kaashtha saree or Lugade, Nauvari saree is a distinctive traditional wear that literally translates to nine yards. Usually worn at weddings or ceremonial functions, this saree is draped in a dhoti style to stand out from other draping patterns. They are available in cotton, silk, or satin fabric. Available in beautiful patterns, these sarees are clean, easy to wear, and quite breathable.

Puneri sarees

One of the most prominent weaves of Maharashtra, Puneri sarees are made of 100% cotton fabric using the warp and weft method. These sarees have a simple design with a metallic-colored zari border. They also have triangular motifs which reflect the intricate temple architecture of ancient Pune. The saree usually features a tok padar which is a pallu woven with vertical lines.

Uppada silk sarees

Embedded with pure zari, Uppada silk sarees originated in the small beach town of Uppada in Andhra Pradesh. These exquisitely-designed sarees are weaved using the age-old Jamdani weaving technique. Although it did not originate in Maharashtra, it is a popular piece of clothing here for featuring beautiful floral motifs. They are usually available in bright colors like red and green.