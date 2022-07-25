Lifestyle

5 tips to ace your fashion game this monsoon

Written by Sneha Das Jul 25, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

These fashion tips will help you to rock the monsoon season in style.

Though the monsoon season can give you some respite from the hot and sultry summer, it might be a little tricky to dress up and look pretty during this season as the weather can be humid most of the time. Heavy downpours and muddy roads call for a wardrobe change. It's important to choose the right fabric and footwear to ace your fashion game.

Fabric Wear breathable and comfortable fabrics

If you want to avoid a wardrobe malfunction, stay away from flimsy or see-through garments. Avoid wearing denim or silk fabrics that take time to dry up. Choose light, breathable and comfortable fabrics like cotton, polyester, or linen. These fabrics are breezy and light, will dry quickly, and not stick to your body when drenched. You can opt for light cotton dresses or shirts.

The perfect footwear can change your entire look as you head outside to enjoy the rain. Wear shoes that are safe and comfortable. Stay away from closed shoes, leather and velvet shoes, stilettos, and heels, and instead opt for rubber footwear, flip-flops, or jelly shoes to ace the look. Go for vibrant colors to brighten up the gloomy days.

Style statement Colorful umbrellas and raincoats are a must

Apart from protecting you from the heavy downpour, umbrellas can be a great style statement and make your outfit look lively and vibrant at the same time. Carry a colorful and quirky printed umbrella. Also, go for fluorescent-colored raincoats with unique designs, trendy prints, and chic cuts to turn heads on the go. Make sure your raincoat is 100% waterproof and comfortable to wear.

Bag Choose the right bag

Monsoon is the perfect season to flaunt transparent bags, which are the trend these days. Besides being chic, these bags offer you a look inside to make sure you have all you need and go with every outfit. If you are not fond of transparent hobos, opt for vinyl handbags, canvas totes, or faux-leather clutches that are durable. However, remember to avoid leather bags.

Short dresses Go short

Long maxi dresses or full-length bottoms are a complete no-no during the monsoon season as no one wants to walk in wet and muddy bottoms. Choose clothes that are short in length or can be folded to walk safely and smoothly on the rain-drenched roads. You can opt for shorts, bright and floral knee-length dresses, culottes, and midi skirts that are more convenient.