Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Published on Oct 07, 2021, 04:33 pm

What to wear on Durga Puja?

Durga Puja is round the corner. The five-day-long Puja will start on October 11 and Bengalis are currently super excited! Shopping for this extravaganza starts as soon as the previous year's Durga Puja concludes and goes on the entire year. Most girls and women methodically plan their look for these days, but some may not have the time. So, this article is for them.

What can you wear on 'Shoshthi' and 'Saptami'?

Shoshthi is the first day of Durga Puja and you may opt for a casual look. Your leggings, jeans, or trousers paired with a long kurti is good to go for this day. Complete this look by wearing oxidized jewelry like big earrings, bangles, and ballerina shoes. Saptami is up next, where the look can be stylish yet cool, like a cotton saree.

'Saptami': A light-colored saree or an Anarkali suit

Pair a light-colored cotton saree, preferably a handloom one, with a sleeveless blouse or a shirt. Do not forget the jewelry this time, too. Keep your make-up light. You can also go for an Anarkali suit on Saptami. Ashtami is when you MUST go for a traditional look. Even though nowadays the trend of white-red bordered saree is catching up, you may avoid it.

'Ashtami': A gorgeous embellished saree or a designer suit

For Ashtami, you can instead go for a gorgeous saree that is embroidered and embellished. Wear heavy jewelry, preferably gold. If you are not comfortable with gold, you can opt for golden imitation jewelry. Make-up should also be heavy, but do not overdo it. Not fond of sarees? You can wear a designer suit then, but definitely take care of the ornaments and make-up.

Last two days can be a mix of traditional, modern

On the fourth day, Nabomi, a skirt with a designer kurti or a shirt is a good choice. If you are confused, copy Kajol's look from Fanaa or Dilwale or Kareena Kapoor's look from Kurbaan. Dashami is the last day and your mood would be off. But, bid a good farewell to Durga Maa by donning a vibrant saree made of crisp pure silk.