Recipe of the day: Juicy and flavorful tandoori momos

Tandoori momos amalgamate the taste of both Nepali and Punjabi cuisine.

A delight for foodies, momos are piping hot, juicy dumplings that are filled with tender chicken pieces or vegetables cooked in mild spices and served with a hot sauce. Besides steamed momos, there are several other varieties ruling people's hearts (and tummies) like fried, pan-fried, and tandoori momos. Here's the recipe for tandoori momo, a mass-favorite fusion food combining Nepali and Punjabi cuisine.

Ingredients Ingredients you need to make tandoori momos

For the dough, you will need plain flour, salt, water, and oil. For the stuffing, you will need more oil, finely chopped garlic cloves, onions, cabbage, carrots, coriander leaves, salt, and crushed pepper. Take curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, Kashmiri red chilli powder, garam masala, kasuri methi, oil, salt, and lemon juice for marination. Other ingredients include red-hot charcoal, ghee, chaat masala, and coriander leaves.

Step 1 First, start kneading the dough until soft and smooth

First, start by mixing together one and a half cups maida, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and one teaspoon oil. Add half a cup of water and knead the dough well for five minutes until smooth and soft. Keep it aside for 30 minutes. Saute garlic and onion in some oil in a large kadhai until translucent. Add grated carrots and cabbage and saute well.

Step 2 Next, roll the dough into almost medium-thin circle

After the carrot and cabbage shrink slightly, add pepper, salt, and chopped coriander and mix well. Allow this mixture to cool completely, and your momo stuffing is ready. Knead the prepared momo dough again for one minute. Dust some maida and roll the dough in a medium-thin circle, keeping the center slightly thick. Cut into the circle and brush some water on the sides.

Step 3 Place the stuffing and steam the momos for 10-12 minutes

Place the stuffing in the center of the circle and pleat the edges, pressing in the middle. Form a bundle and seal the momos. Next, arrange the dumplings in a steamer and steam them for 10-12 minutes till a shiny sheen appears over them. Make sure they don't touch each other when you arrange them. Let the momos cool completely.

Step 4 Marinate the momos in tandoori masala and cook

Mix together curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chili powder, garam masala, oil, lemon juice, salt, and kasuri methi. Coat the momos with this marinade and keep them aside for an hour. Cook the momos in oil for two minutes. Place a cup with red-hot charcoal and ghee in the center and cover with a lid for two minutes. Sprinkle chaat masala and coriander and enjoy.