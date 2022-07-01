Lifestyle

National Doctors' Day: Physicians in high demand in India

National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a legendary physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal. It goes without saying that doctors are an integral part of society. However, we try our best to avoid visiting one. Notably, it is all the more necessary to have enough of them to upkeep our health.

While on one hand doctors must be respected and their contribution acknowledged by one and all, the fact that one needs to see a doctor is often regarded as negative.

We not only need enough doctors all over the country but also need to address the importance of certain often-overlooked professions.

Here are five medical professions in dire need of more physicians.

Mental health Psychiatrists : Because we need a healthy mind

Dr. Debanjan Mandal, Consultant psychiatrist, at Narayana Health, says, "People from all walks of life and ages come to seek psychiatric help." "There's been a significant change during the pandemic, which got more people to focus on mental health." In India, there's a shortage of all mental health professionals. The average annual income of a beginner is between Rs. 10-15 lakh.

"A lot of people don't understand the importance of mental health, while others despite recognizing symptoms do not seek help out of social stigma. However, the urban youth now is more aware of mental health."

Aesthetics and reconstruction Plastic surgeons: Because we need reconstruction surgeries

Dr. Raajshri Gupta, Founder, Mirabilia Plastic Surgery, says, "India lacks proper infrastructure; most plastic surgeons are based out of metro cities or Tier-II cities with none in the rural areas." "The need for plastic surgeons is still not well recognized. People assume that aesthetics and cosmetics are the core." The average annual income of a beginner is up to Rs. 12 lakh.

"Plastic surgeons also tend to burn survivors, oncology patients for tissue reconstruction, trauma patients with fractures, vascular injuries, congenital deformities like cleft lips or genital reconstruction, and mandibular facial injuries. These are omnipresent issues in society, but people are yet to understand this."

Neurological disorders Neurologists: Because the brain and the spinal cord need treatment

Dr. Sumit Kumar, Consultant neurologist, Regency Hospital says, "Neurology as a specialty is one of the core clinical sciences of modern medicine. Quick diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions can do wonders for the patients." "As neurological conditions are difficult to diagnose, well-trained neurologists are in high demand." The expected annual income for beginners is between Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh.

Skin specialist Dermatologists : Because we need better skin care advice

Dr. Shrini Parikh, dermatologist & cosmetologist, Shalby Hospital Indore says, "Dermatology can help individuals overcome acne, treat eczema or psoriasis, receive skin cancer screening, and more." "With everyone anxious to look good, dermatology has transformed into a lucrative career option." There is a dire need for dermat setups providing surgical and non-surgical services. The annual salary of a beginner is approximately Rs. 10 lakh.

Oral health Dentists : Because we need our teeth intact

Dr. Namrata Rupani, Founder, Capture Life Dental Care, says, "Oral health affects the overall health and well-being of a person. It is also important because eating habits have changed and people are more conscious of their aesthetics." "People are more aware of oral hygiene, and are therefore visiting their dentist more regularly." The average annual income of a beginner is around Rs. 2 lakh.