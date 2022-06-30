Lifestyle

5 reasons you must have kadha every day

Written by Sneha Das Jun 30, 2022, 08:00 pm 3 min read

Drinking kadha every day will take care of your overall health.

A traditional Ayurvedic drink, kadha is prepared using various medicinal ingredients that offer numerous health benefits. The Indian Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) recommended drinking this concoction daily amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This herbal drink boosts your immunity, promotes digestion, and improves skin quality. Here are five reasons you must drink kadha every day.

Information How to make kadha at home?

Boil water in a deep saucepan. Add ginger, cinnamon, black cloves, cardamom, and black pepper in a mortar and pestle to crush the ingredients well. Add the crushed ingredients and basil leaves to the boiling water. Cook for 20 minutes, add honey and serve warm.

Immunity Boosts your immunity

Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, this aromatic herbal drink helps to boost your immunity if had daily. The antioxidants in it tackle harmful microorganisms and free radicals and reduce the risk of developing internal infections. It also protects the body against harmful chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. According to AYUSH Ministry, kadha was effective in boosting immunity in to fight against COVID-19.

Digestion Helps in digestion

If you suffer from stomach ailments like gas, bloating, constipation and indigestion, then have a cup of kadha every day to soothe an upset stomach and promote digestion. This warm drink helps to absorb gas, improves blood flow to the digestive tract, and fights free radicals that can cause indigestion problems. The phenols in it strengthen your stomach muscles and esophagus muscles.

Weight loss Aids in weight loss

Made with various essential herbs, kadha keeps you full for a longer time and helps you to shed those extra kilos you dread. It contains antioxidants that help burn extra fat by increasing fat oxidation and keeping you in better shape. If you are on a weight loss diet, you can consume this herbal tea twice a day to manage your weight.

Stress reliever Helps to relieve stress

Stress, depression, and anxiety have become quite common among people owing to their sedentary lifestyles. Stress and anxiety can affect our overall well-being and cause several illnesses in the long run. Packed with adaptogenic properties, kadha acts as a stress buster and helps relieve symptoms of stress and anxiety. It also decreases your cortisol levels which helps you to sleep better at night.

Skincare Kadha is great for your skin and hair

Consuming a cup of kadha every day can help to reduce hair and skin problems. The natural ingredients present in this rich drink help to eliminate harmful toxins and make your skin clear, radiant, and glowing. It also balances skin pigmentation, acts as a natural skin detoxifier, and slows down the aging process. This healthy drink helps strengthen your hair follicles as well.