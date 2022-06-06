Lifestyle

10 lip-smacking and extremely popular Mumbai street foods

10 lip-smacking and extremely popular Mumbai street foods

Written by Sneha Das Jun 06, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Mumbai is a foodie's paradise that offers a lot of delectable options. (Photo credit: Justdial)

If you are a Mumbaikar, you must know how the city survives on various quintessential street bites along with a hot cup of cutting chai on the side. From pav bhaji, and vada pav to misal pav, Bombay sandwich, and ragda pattice, you can spot these affordable yummy treats in every nook and cranny of the city. Here are five popular Mumbai street snacks.

#1 & 2 Vada pav and misal pav

Also known as the poor man's burger, vada pav is one of the most popular street foods in Mumbai. It is basically a white fluffy bun that has a deep-fried patty inside made of spiced mashed potato and garnished with flavorful chutneys. Misal pav is another Mumbai favorite prepared with mixed spicy-curried lentils and topped with poha, farsan, onions, lemon, coriander, sev, and potato.

#3 & 4 Ragda pattice and Bombay sandwich

Ragda pattice comprises two parts--ragda and patties. The ragda is basically soft and spicy mashed white peas while pattice is deep-fried mashed potatoes. The ragda is mixed with pattice and topped with chutneys, tamarind sauce, onions, and coriander. Bombay sandwich consists of three buttered bread slices filled with beetroot, spicy green chutney, boiled potatoes, cucumber, tomatoes, and onion rings.

#5 & 6 Baida roti and Zunka Bhakar

Baida roti is a crispy yet succulent square-shaped Indian bread that is shallow fried and stuffed with spiced meat or eggs. Known as healthy street food, Zunka Bhakar is made with besan, ginger, green chilies, garlic, onions, and coriander and tempered with curry leaves and whole red chilies. It is typically enjoyed with millet flour flatbread, and also rice.

#7 & 8 Pav bhaji and bhel puri

A Mumbai street food haul is incomplete without having some pav bhaji. Pav bhaji is basically buttered bun bread served with a flavorful gravy made with mashed vegetables, and spices and topped with loads of butter. Originally from Mumbai, bhel puri is a Marathi-inspired savory chaat made with puffed rice, sev, onions, and vegetables and topped with tangy tamarind chutney.

#9 & 10 Sabudana vada and Akoori on toast

A traditional Maharashtra street food, sabudana vada is basically deep-fried savory fritters made with tapioca, potatoes, and flavorful spices. It goes best with some hot chai and is a popular fasting dish during Navratris. Akoori is a Parsi dish that is quite popular in Mumbai. It is a spicy scrambled egg dish that is eaten with some fresh bread toast along with hot chai.