5 unique and easy recipes with bread

Written by Lahari Basu May 10, 2022



Foodies are always on the lookout for new dishes and quick preparations with easily available ingredients. Here are five interesting, yummilicious yet easy recipes you can conjure up quickly using bread at home. Furthermore, they're dessert items, and how we love desserts! Who knew bread was such a versatile ingredient? Try out these recipes and let us know what you think of them.

#1 Bread gulab jamun

Grind bread slices and mix with milk and elaichi powder to form a dough. Make small balls from the dough and keep them aside. In a pan, take sugar and water to make syrup. In a kadhai, heat ghee and deep fry the bread balls until golden brown. Transfer them to the syrup and let them soak in. Garnish with saffron strands and pistachio.

#2 Bread halwa

Chop up bread slices and add them to hot ghee in a kadhai. Roast until crisp and lightly golden. Add sugar to taste and mix well. Add milk and then water and stir. Sprinkle some saffron strands. Break the bread slices further once they soak in all the milk. Let the mixture thicken, and then add fried cashews, raisins, and elaichi powder.

#3 Bread malpua

Cut out bread slices into discs with a bowl. Deep fry the discs in ghee until crisp and lightly brown and set aside. In a pan, take sugar and water to make syrup. Add fennel seeds when it is boiling. Once the syrup has one string consistency, it's done. With a ladle, pour the syrup on the fried bread. Garnish with sliced pistachio.

#4 French toast

This is probably the easiest breakfast recipe. Whisk milk, eggs, cinnamon powder, vanilla essence, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Butter a pan and heat it. Now dunk each bread slice in the egg mixture, allowing it to soak well on both sides, and transfer it to the hot pan. Cook both sides until golden. Serve hot with fruits, honey, or maple syrup.

#5 Bread custard pudding

Blend eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt until smooth. Arrange bread slices in a baking dish and add raisins and cinnamon powder. Pour the egg mixture over the bread. Place the baking dish in a large roasting pan. Fill the roasting pan with boiling water half by the sides of the dish. Bake in a preheated oven until set.