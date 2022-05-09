Lifestyle

5 things to keep in mind during solo trip

Written by Lahari Basu May 09, 2022, 07:33 pm 2 min read

Solo trips can be fun, provided you keep a few things in mind. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Traveling is fun and educational, especially when you can go everywhere by yourself without having to compromise your preferences for a group of other travelers. Solo travel has gained support and popularity over the past few years in India for these very reasons. However, many still fear the concept and worry about their loved ones managing a trip alone. Here are a few tips.

#1 Inform your family about your trip

Solo travelers tend to impulsively begin a trip often. It is important to inform your close family and friends about your trip--the place you are going to and staying at. We've all watched 127 Hours and know the perils of not informing anyone before setting out on an adventure. Check on over a call once a day with your loved ones.

#2 Carry copies of important documents

Always keep copies of your important documents like passport, visa, Aadhaar card, travel permits, etc. In case you misplace your original document, you will have these to support your identity and come back home safely. Try to not share your physical ID cards much, instead book online and share the scanned copies. That way there'll be lesser chances of losing them.

#3 Have fun and make friends

Solo trips are all about meeting interesting people, and like-minded people along the way. Move around with a free mind, smile at a stranger, and be kind. You never know who you might meet on your journey. There are so many stories of long-time friendships founded during such tours. Mingle with the locals, you'll learn a lot from them about life in that region.

#4 Bring a book

You may not have interesting people to talk to all the time since everyone is on the move. So it is wise to keep a book handy to not bore yourself. Books help a lot during travel, even the ones you thought you couldn't finish! If you're not into reading, you can also carry a little hobby that you can continue on the go.

#5 Be alert

Being alert is not just for your personal safety from bandits and the likes, but also from your surrounding. In a foreign land and on an unknown path, you must keep your eyes and ears open to observe. If someone gives you negative vibes, leave ASAP! If you think someone's behavior is suspicious, stay away from them. Lastly, take good care of your belongings.