A checklist of must-have items while traveling

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 12, 2022, 07:27 pm 3 min read

Unavailability of little essential things can hamper your trip, so make a list and don't leave them behind. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Whether your travel experience is fun or frustrating depends heavily on your preparedness. If you organize and plan well, there are chances that things will go in your favor. If you lose your cool thinking about what to pack and what to leave behind, this article is for you. Here's a list of items you must never forget to pack during your travel anywhere.

#1 & #2 Documents and extra socks

Photocopies of important documents: Passport, Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driver's license are crucial pieces of evidence that you are a genuine traveler. Always carry photocopies of these for safety in case you lose the original. Extra socks and undies: Bad weather, or lost luggage might put you in the need for extra pair of socks or underwear which may bring about further inconveniences.

#3 & #4 Sunscreen and raingear

Sunscreen: This is pretty much a must-carry item wherever you go. Sunscreen isn't meant just for beaches, you should use it even when going to the mountains. Raincoat or umbrella: The need for raincoats or umbrellas is dependent on the place you're visiting. If it is known for unpredictable changes in weather or frequent rainfall, it is a smart decision to carry raingear.

#5 & #6 Pocket WiFi and charging cords

Pocket WiFi: Internet connection may not be available everywhere you stay. Despite availability, it is better to rely on your personal connection than a public VPN. Try to carry your pocket WiFi for the best staycation or workation experience. Charging gear: Do not forget to carry your phone and laptop chargers, data cables, and other necessary cords. If needed, get a cord organizer pouch.

#7 & #8 Laundry sachet and shoe bag

Laundry sachets: You never know if you'll find detergent where you're going, so it is wise to carry a small sachet of laundry powder to wash your daily wear. Shoe bag: It's always wise to carry an extra pair of footwear in a separate packet or bag. This will keep your clothes clean and away from any dirt that your shoes might pick.

#9 & #10 Toiletries and first aid

Mini toiletries: Basic everyday use items can be difficult to find if you're going to a secluded place, or on a trek, so don't forget to carry your lip balm, soap, shampoo, hand cream, and moisturizer. First aid kit: Bandaids, muscle sprain balms, cotton, and sanitizer are some important items that should be in your first aid pouch, along with your medicines.