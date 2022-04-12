Lifestyle

5 popular monasteries worth visiting in India

5 popular monasteries worth visiting in India

Written by Sneha Das Apr 12, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

These stunning monasteries will give you peace and tranquility during your vacation. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

India has some exceptionally stunning Buddhist monasteries that are worth a visit. These monasteries are a peaceful retreat and leave you with a spiritual experience. There are various picturesque monasteries in Sikkim, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh that are visited by hundreds of tourists from around the world. Here are five breathtaking monasteries that you must visit for inner peace.

#1 Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh

Situated on top of a 10,000 feet mountain in Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang Monastery is India's largest monastery and the second largest in the world. The monastery resembles a fort and the main prayer hall is beautifully decorated in a royal style. According to legends, the fifth Lama found his missing horse at this spot, and therefore the name Tawang refers to "horse chosen."

#2 Hemis Monastery in Ladakh

Located in Ladakh, Hemis Monastery is one of the oldest and most ancient monasteries in India and has existed since the 11th century. The monastery was re-established in 1652. It is well-known for ancient relics, statues, artifacts, and anecdotes along with sacred thangkas. The best time to visit this monastery is from June to July when the Hemis Festival is organized with masked performances.

#3 Namdroling Monastery in Karnataka

When in Karnataka, you must visit the beautiful Namdroling Nyingmapa Tibetan Monastery which is also called the "Golden Temple." The interiors of the monastery with a sprawling prayer hall and a bright blue picture-perfect background are sure to catch your eye. The center of the ornamentally adorned prayer hall houses some stunning golden Buddha statues that add to the beauty of the overall atmosphere.

#4 Rumtek Monastery in Sikkim

Sikkim houses about 200 monasteries and Rumtek Monastery is one of the largest and most popular monasteries here. The grand and vibrant-colored monastery is located in Gangtok and was constructed in the ninth century. You can attend the art of living lectures, workshops, and holy chanting in the monastery. Visit this place during May and June to enjoy the famous Tibetan New Year.

#5 Ghoom Monastery in Darjeeling, West Bengal

Situated at an altitude of 7,470 feet above sea level in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Ghoom Monastery is one of the most popular and most-visited monasteries in the country. It was constructed by Lama Sherpa Gyaltsho in 1850 which makes it one of the oldest monasteries in the region. The monastery houses a stunning 15 feet tall Lord Buddha statue along with ancient Buddhist scriptures.