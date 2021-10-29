People's favorite Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar (46), no longer among us

Rest in peace, Puneeth Rajkumar!

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who was rushed to the Vikram Hospital, in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, after he complained of chest pain in the morning, has passed away. He was 46. Earlier today, while working out at the gym, he felt a sharp pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital but doctors failed to revive him. Rest in peace, dear Appu!

Details

'His condition was bad when brought to hospital'

To note, doctors treating him had told media that his "condition is serious." "Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital," Dr. Ranganath Nayak, who was supervising the whole thing, had informed, while confirming that the star was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital. Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai also visited the hospital.

Condolences

The heavens are brighter today, says R Madhavan

As soon as this news broke, condolence messages poured in from several noted names. Boney Kapoor wrote, "Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar. A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work." R Madhavan said, "Don' know what I am feeling. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true."

Twitter Post

This was no age to go, writes PM Narendra Modi

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

Information

Rajkumar was shooting for two projects before his demise

The son of legendary actors Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma, Rajkumar had been the lead in close to 30 films. Even though he appeared in several films as an adult, his first lead had come in 2002 with Appu, a hit. Last seen in Yuvarathnaa, Rajkumar was filming two projects, James and Dvitva, before his untimely demise. He's survived by his wife and two daughters.

Others

In recent times, we lost many young stars to cardiac-arrest

In recent times, we have seen many young men suffering cardiac arrest. Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 due to a massive heart attack, leaving a pall of gloom behind. Before him, Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal had suffered a massive heart attack and had passed away in June. Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, 29, also had sustained a cardiac arrest.