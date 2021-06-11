Lockdown in 11 Karnataka districts to continue after June 14

Some relaxations will be given in the rest of Karnataka after June 14

COVID-19 induced lockdown measures will continue in 11 districts of Karnataka which have a high positivity rate till June 21, while some relaxations will be given in the rest of the state from June 14, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday. He said that the COVID-19 curfew will be imposed from 7 pm-5 am after the current lockdown ends on June 14.

Restrictions

Officials free to impose more restrictions in their districts

Further, the weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. "Current restrictions will continue in eleven districts with high-positivity rate till 6 am on June 21, in rest of the districts, restrictions have been relaxed. However, concerned Deputy Commissioners and District in-charge Ministers can take a call to impose more restrictions in their districts," Yediyurappa said.

COVID-19

Relaxation in lockdown measures will continue till June 21

"In districts with high positivity rate - Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and in Kodagu- there will be no changes in the current guidelines," he added. The relaxation in the lockdown measures will be in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.

Operation

Essential goods shops will operate till 2 pm

"All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 percent staff strength, but garment industries will operate with 30 percent staff strength," he said. "Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 pm from the earlier deadline of 10 am; all construction activities will be permitted, shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel have been allowed to open," he said.

Quote

Buses are not allowed to operate for now

"Parks will be opened from 5 am-10 am, street vendors can do their business from 6 am-2 pm, and autos and taxis are allowed to ply with a maximum of two passengers," he said. "For now buses are not permitted to operate," he added.

Government

Further relaxations will be announced if situation comes under control

"Important government departments can operate with 50 percent staff," he said. Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service and bars will be open for takeaways till 2 pm. If the situation comes under control as per the expectations, it will help the government to announce further relaxations, Yediyurappa said as he sought the cooperation of everyone in this regard.