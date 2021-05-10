State of confusion: Karnataka's new lockdown rules leave residents miffed

Written by Tulika Chaturvedi Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 09:15 pm

Karnataka's COVID-19 lockdown from May 10 to May 24 has left residents of the hilly state confused about the new curbs. Reportedly, several frantic residents are unable to procure essential items, visit banks, while some have expressed uncertainty over wedding ceremonies. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the earlier 14-day "closedown" did not yield significant results in curbing COVID-19.

Information

What do the new lockdown guidelines say?

According to the total lockdown guidelines released on May 9, only essential commodities can be delivered by e-commerce websites. Banks, public sector units, and other government establishments can function at 50% capacity. Private vehicles are not allowed to ply except in cases of medical emergencies. Those traveling to vaccination centers will only be allowed if they have pre-booked appointments and SMS proofs.

Twitter Post

Karnataka resident calls total lockdown's norms 'utter madness'

Nearest shop is 15 kilometres away from my house. If I follow #lockdown guidelines, can’t drive. I have to go by foot. Takes 3 hours one way. Shops open at 7 am, close at 10 am. I leave home at 4 am. If I start return journey at 8 am, can reach home by 11 am. Utter madness. pic.twitter.com/SCDHmq4hvK — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 9, 2021

Travel

Locally-earmarked parking spaces far from markets; buying essentials a task

Some police forces and district administrations have earmarked parking spaces for locals, The Indian Express reported. However, these are far from markets and people have to walk long distances to procure essentials. Kodagu resident Spoorthi Seethamma Muruvanda told TIE that her family of seven has cut down on essentials, as climbing uphill—while carrying heavy groceries—has proven to be a mammoth task.

Quote

Online shopping/teleshopping unfamiliar to those in rural pockets

Muruvanda said many vendors were reluctant to make home deliveries after they had to cancel many orders last year due to complaints of wrong items. Online shopping or teleshopping is still unfamiliar to many living in rural pockets who do not own smartphones, Muruvanda added.

Lack of clarity

Banks open at 10 am, movement allowed between 6-10 am

A resident of Mangaluru, Nitin KS, pointed out how the guidelines allow banks to open at 10 am, but people are only allowed to step out for essentials between 6 am-10 am. "I called the jurisdictional police station to check what would act as a pass for people like me, but they just hung up, directing me to avoid the visit," he claimed.

Inconvenience

'40-attendee weddings at home riskier'

The lockdown order had capped the number of wedding attendees at 50, but an addendum issued a day later lowered the cap to 40. Vijayanagar resident Sindhu Malavalli—scheduled to get married later this month— said she had already lost Rs. 50,000 in deposit to a wedding venue. Malavalli argued that stuffing 40 people inside her 2BHK residence would be even riskier.

Criticism

Will not be surprising if people protest, says Siddaramaiah

Former CM Siddaramaiah said Karnataka residents are suffering due to the "diseased administration of BJP Karnataka." "Lockdown guidelines are very confusing. It will not be a surprise if people from rural areas start large-scale protests," he tweeted, adding that there is more to Karnataka outside the capital of Bengaluru. He questioned how senior citizens could walk for two-three kilometers with essential goods in hand.

Consequence

Lockdown violation: Police brutality alleged in parts of state

PTI reported that policemen were seen wielding lathis in a bid to implement stringent restrictions on day one of the lockdown. Those who ventured out to purchase medicines and essentials were also allegedly roughed up. "They saw me with a can of water, yet, beat me up... What should I do if there is no water dispensing unit near my house?" asked a youth.

Twitter Post

No restriction on using vehicle for essential: Karnataka DGP clarifies