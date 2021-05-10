State of confusion: Karnataka's new lockdown rules leave residents miffed
Karnataka's COVID-19 lockdown from May 10 to May 24 has left residents of the hilly state confused about the new curbs. Reportedly, several frantic residents are unable to procure essential items, visit banks, while some have expressed uncertainty over wedding ceremonies. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the earlier 14-day "closedown" did not yield significant results in curbing COVID-19.
What do the new lockdown guidelines say?
According to the total lockdown guidelines released on May 9, only essential commodities can be delivered by e-commerce websites. Banks, public sector units, and other government establishments can function at 50% capacity. Private vehicles are not allowed to ply except in cases of medical emergencies. Those traveling to vaccination centers will only be allowed if they have pre-booked appointments and SMS proofs.
Karnataka resident calls total lockdown's norms 'utter madness'
Nearest shop is 15 kilometres away from my house. If I follow #lockdown guidelines, can’t drive. I have to go by foot. Takes 3 hours one way. Shops open at 7 am, close at 10 am. I leave home at 4 am. If I start return journey at 8 am, can reach home by 11 am. Utter madness. pic.twitter.com/SCDHmq4hvK— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 9, 2021
Locally-earmarked parking spaces far from markets; buying essentials a task
Some police forces and district administrations have earmarked parking spaces for locals, The Indian Express reported. However, these are far from markets and people have to walk long distances to procure essentials. Kodagu resident Spoorthi Seethamma Muruvanda told TIE that her family of seven has cut down on essentials, as climbing uphill—while carrying heavy groceries—has proven to be a mammoth task.
Online shopping/teleshopping unfamiliar to those in rural pockets
Muruvanda said many vendors were reluctant to make home deliveries after they had to cancel many orders last year due to complaints of wrong items. Online shopping or teleshopping is still unfamiliar to many living in rural pockets who do not own smartphones, Muruvanda added.
Banks open at 10 am, movement allowed between 6-10 am
A resident of Mangaluru, Nitin KS, pointed out how the guidelines allow banks to open at 10 am, but people are only allowed to step out for essentials between 6 am-10 am. "I called the jurisdictional police station to check what would act as a pass for people like me, but they just hung up, directing me to avoid the visit," he claimed.
'40-attendee weddings at home riskier'
The lockdown order had capped the number of wedding attendees at 50, but an addendum issued a day later lowered the cap to 40. Vijayanagar resident Sindhu Malavalli—scheduled to get married later this month— said she had already lost Rs. 50,000 in deposit to a wedding venue. Malavalli argued that stuffing 40 people inside her 2BHK residence would be even riskier.
Will not be surprising if people protest, says Siddaramaiah
Former CM Siddaramaiah said Karnataka residents are suffering due to the "diseased administration of BJP Karnataka." "Lockdown guidelines are very confusing. It will not be a surprise if people from rural areas start large-scale protests," he tweeted, adding that there is more to Karnataka outside the capital of Bengaluru. He questioned how senior citizens could walk for two-three kilometers with essential goods in hand.
Lockdown violation: Police brutality alleged in parts of state
PTI reported that policemen were seen wielding lathis in a bid to implement stringent restrictions on day one of the lockdown. Those who ventured out to purchase medicines and essentials were also allegedly roughed up. "They saw me with a can of water, yet, beat me up... What should I do if there is no water dispensing unit near my house?" asked a youth.
No restriction on using vehicle for essential: Karnataka DGP clarifies
To buy groceries,vegetables and daily needs there is NO BAR for using vehicle to yr neighbour hood shop in cities or nearest availability point in rural areas. Use this facility with discretion not as a licence for free run everyday. Stay at home for your own safety.— DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) May 10, 2021