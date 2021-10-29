'Minnal Murali' trailer: Fun but nothing new for a superhero-film

Trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Minnal Murali is here! The Netflix outing, which features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, has him taking after The Flash, the sassy DC comic hero. Minnal Murali is set in the '90s, and just like any other superhero film, it revolves around the story of an ordinary man who becomes a superhero after being struck by lightning.

Thomas's stylish postures as superhero is the main attraction element

It was promised by makers that Minnal Murali will touch upon various emotions and thrill the audience with its gritty action sequences. And the trailer shows just that. A lungi-clad Jaison (Thomas) wakes up on a hospital bed with massive surge of power and then the Virus actor is seen striking poses in a superhero costume with a face mask. The fun officially begins!

His exploration of superpower tickles the funny bones

There are several moments that showcase the witty side of the hero. As people begin to recognize the changes in him, they call him a "crazy man who started to act weird after being struck by lightning." And, the trailer progresses to show cops launching a search for him. More than lending his helping hand to the needy, Jaison is seen exploring his powers.

About the film, Thomas said, "Minnal Murali is the kind of story that will engross and captivate everyone until the very end." "I play the enigmatic character, Jaison who is hit by a bolt of lightning and gets supernatural powers. Basil Joseph's vision is truly unparalleled and I can't wait for audiences around the world to watch it," he added in his statement.

Everything about the Malayalam superhero movie 'Minnal Murali'

An ensemble of highly talented actors is backing the project. Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, and Harisree Ashokan will play key roles, along with Thomas. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters and helmed by Joseph, Minnal Murali will premiere on December 24 on Netflix. The dubbed versions of the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English will also be streamed on the OTT giant.