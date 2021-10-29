Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar rushed to hospital, 'condition is serious'

Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital today

Puneeth Rajkumar, who is called the Powerstar by his fans and followers, was rushed to the hospital after he complained of a chest pain earlier today. As per reports, the actor felt a sharp pang around 11.30-40 am and was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru. Doctors treating him have told media that his "condition is serious." Wishing him speedy recovery!

Details

'His condition was bad when brought to hospital'

Dr. Ranganath Nayak, who is supervising the whole thing, told ANI about the same. "His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital," he informed, while saying that the star is undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital. "Trying our best to treat him," he added. The Appu star is 46 years old.

Twitter Post

Read the news here

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar(in pic)was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am.Trying our best to treat him.His condition is serious.Can't say anything as of now.His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU: Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Gw4Xp5r5pV — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Information

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai paid a visit

Doctors also said that Rajkumar experienced the pain when he was working out at the gym in the morning. "He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated," the hospital said. As soon as this news broke, social media went berserk. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai also visited the hospital to take his news.

Fact

A huge crowd was seen outside the hospital

A huge crowd was observed outside the hospital, which was waiting to get an update of their favorite star. The son of legendary actors Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma, the actor has been the lead in close to 30 films. He has been performing since a child. Even though he has appeared in several films as an adult, his first lead came in 2002.

Projects

For now, Rajkumar is filming two projects

Last seen in Yuvarathnaa, Rajkumar is currently filming two projects, James and Dvitva. While the first one is an action flick, the latter one is a psychological thriller drama, which is being backed by Hombale Films. Dvitva will be directed by Pawan Kumar, who shot to fame with U Turn. "I have always been intrigued with Pawan and his work," the star had said.