TCS partners with Finland's Kesko to drive AI-powered digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by Finnish retail giant Kesko to drive digital transformation across the Nordics and Baltics. The multi-year agreement will see TCS modernize Kesko's core technology landscape, helping the company improve operations, agility, and support its long-term growth in grocery, car, building, and technical trades. The partnership also aims to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and intelligent automation for cost savings across all of Kesko's operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Service details AI-enabled application managed services for Kesko As part of the collaboration, TCS will offer comprehensive, AI-enabled application managed services. These will leverage AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities to monitor the health of applications and take proactive measures to resolve incidents within Kesko's SAP and non-SAP landscapes. The engagement also includes hosting and modernization of SAP environments as well as end-to-end support for digital applications.

Technological integration TCS ignio AlOps to enhance operations The services will be delivered through a unified operations model powered by TCS ignio AlOps and the TCS RIO (Rigor in Operations) framework. This will enable full-stack observability, predictive, proactive incident management at scale. TCS's ignio AlOps is built on an agentic SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) architecture that autonomously resolves IT issues across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

Industry experience Expertise in retail and IT services TCS has partnered with the top 10 global retailers and many others worldwide to build profitable, sustainable businesses. The company's deep industry expertise in retail spans store operations, merchandising, supply chain management, marketing and pricing strategies, as well as business model reinvention. Abhijit Niyogi from TCS emphasized the importance of seamless IT services and agile operations for Kesko's growth in a dynamic market.