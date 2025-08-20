Airbus UK workers to strike for 10 days over pay

Thousands of Airbus workers in the UK are preparing for a 10-day strike starting September 2. The decision comes after an overwhelming 90% of union members voted in favor of industrial action over dissatisfaction with the company's pay offer. Unite, the union representing over 3,000 Airbus engineers and aircraft fitters, announced that the strike will affect wing factories in Broughton and Filton.

Production disruption Strike to impact production of commercial and military aircraft The strike is likely to halt operations at both Broughton and Filton sites, given the number of union members stationed there. These factories are crucial as they manufacture wings for A320, A330, and A350 aircraft models. The industrial action could disrupt production across commercial and military aircraft programs, potentially delaying deliveries.

Company response Airbus confident of not affecting delivery schedule Despite the impending strike, Airbus is confident that its year-end delivery schedule won't be affected. Sue Partridge, the UK country manager of commercial aircraft at Airbus, called this year's wage offer "competitive and fair." She also noted that pay increases at the company have exceeded 20% over the last three years.