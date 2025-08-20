Shares of Labubu maker hit record high: What's the reason?

Shares of Chinese toy manufacturer Pop Mart International Group Ltd surged by as much as 14% today, following an announcement from CEO Wang Ning. The company is likely to exceed its annual sales target and will soon launch a new mini version of its popular Labubu doll. The stock hit HK$319.4, the highest since its December 2020 IPO, before closing at HK$316 after earlier losses of up to 4.7%.

Financial performance Revenue jumped 204% YoY in H1 2025 In the first half of 2025, Pop Mart's revenue jumped 204% year-on-year to CNY 13.88 billion ($2.8 billion). The figure beat the average analyst estimate of CNY 13.76 billion and surpassed last year's growth rate of 62%. Meanwhile, net income skyrocketed by an impressive 397% to reach a whopping CNY 4.57 billion during this period.

Expansion strategy Overseas revenue skyrocketed by 440% Beijing-based Pop Mart is aggressively pursuing its global expansion strategy, capitalizing on the worldwide popularity of Labubus, plush toys that have become a cultural phenomenon in Western markets, especially the US. The company's overseas revenue skyrocketed by 440% to CNY 5.6 billion in H1 2025. Co-COO Moon Duk II revealed during an earnings call that the number of foreign stores is expected to exceed 200 by year-end from the current count of 140.

Market approach Concerns over long-term popularity Pop Mart is also exploring other ways to attract consumers, including phase-II of its theme park Pop Land, animations, and bakery stores. However, some analysts remain skeptical about the long-term popularity of Pop Mart's top intellectual property such as Labubu dolls. Morningstar Inc's Jeff Zhang said these items "still see high uncertainties on long-term popularity."