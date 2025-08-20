Surveen Chawla no longer chases roles: 'Things have changed'

Surveen Chawla, who has been a prominent figure in the OTT space recently, spoke about her evolving approach to acting. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, she revealed that she no longer feels the need to chase roles but instead enjoys the process of acting and dedicating herself to each character.

Career shift 'I've seen a lot of faith shown in me' Chawla said, "I think that started happening. The last 5-6 years, I've seen a lot of faith shown in me by directors, and that's really heartwarming." "And it also makes me strive harder and work harder." "I think the current phase is really just the manifestation of that. Things have changed not just now, but I think over the course of time."

Process-oriented approach 'The chase to work changed on my end' Chawla further elaborated on her changed perspective, saying, "What changed from my end actually was the chase." "The chase to work, having an agenda to get somewhere, changed on my end." "I didn't want to go anywhere. I just wanted to be on the set, enjoy working and enjoy playing the part with absolute utmost commitment and dedication." She added that this shift in focus has helped her surrender completely to her roles.