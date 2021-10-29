Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: What we know so far

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding ceremony will reportedly happen between December 7 and 9

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are scorching headlines nowadays, more for their personal life than professional commitments. Their wedding rumors have been surfacing for a while now. Though neither of them has confirmed their relationship ever, it is now being reported that the couple has decided to take the plunge in December and it will be a big fat destination wedding in Jaipur.

It's a destination wedding at a Rajasthan palace for them!

According to a Times of India report, the jodi will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara. To note, this resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, is originally owned by the Rajasthan Royal Family, and it has a palace and two temples within its walled premises. The 14th century fort, pretty near Ranthambore National Park, has been converted to a sanctuary and wellness spa.

Two ceremonies following Hindu and Christian traditions?

It goes without saying that the star-studded wedding will be regal, as the design of the fort reportedly highlights the ambiance of an era dating back to 700 years. It is also anticipated that the couple will get wedded in two different ceremonies following the Hindu and Christian traditions. Well, we will have to wait a bit longer to know more about this.

Here's what Kaif will wear on her big day?

Kaif's wedding outfit will reportedly be designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. They are currently in the process of finalizing the fabric for the ceremonies. The Sooryavanshi star has apparently gone for a lehenga made of raw silk for the wedding. If this turns out to be true, she will join the army of Bollywood's Mukherjee brides, which includes Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra.

Kaushal's father did not respond to questions about the wedding

It's also being reported that the wedding will happen in between December 7-9. Meanwhile, Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, has reportedly not responded to those asking about his son's wedding. To note, earlier there were updates that stated that the two actors were engaged. Both their teams rubbished the rumors. Kaushal, however, said that he will "get engaged soon enough, when the time is right."