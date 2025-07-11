Google's Gemini AI can now turn your photos into videos

Google has unveiled a new feature for Gemini AI, allowing users to convert still images into short video clips. The innovative capability is powered by Veo 3, Google's latest video generation model. It enables Gemini AI Ultra and Pro subscribers in select regions to create eight-second-long videos with sound from a single photo. The feature will be available on the web version of Gemini today and on mobile apps over the coming days.

User guide How to convert images into videos on Gemini To use the new feature, Gemini users need to click on the "tools" button in the prompt bar, select "video," and upload their photo with a text description of how they want it to move. They can also add audio descriptions for dialog, sound effects, and ambient noise. The final videos are delivered as MP4 files at 720p resolution in a 16:9 landscape format.

Safety measures Google has implemented safeguards to prevent misuse Google has put in place safeguards to prevent misuse of the new feature, focusing on animating objects and nature. The company plans to improve face animation in future updates. "We have taken significant steps behind the scenes to make sure video generation is an appropriate experience," a Google spokesperson said, adding that they are better at animating everyday objects, drawings, paintings, and nature photos right now.