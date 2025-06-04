What's the story

Three Indian nationals from Punjab, who had gone missing in Tehran on May 1 while traveling to Australia, have been rescued by Tehran police.

The men—Amritpal Singh from Hoshiarpur, Jaspal Singh from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and Hushanpreet Singh from Sangrur—had been lured by a travel agency with promises of job opportunities in Australia.

However, they were abducted shortly after their arrival in Tehran and held for ransom by traffickers.