What's the story

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.

Subianto will embark on his inaugural visit to India as president from January 25 to 26.

"India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millennia. The visit...will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said.